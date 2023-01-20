Former MS State QB reportedly joining Holmes CC coaching staff

A former MS State quarterback says he’s joining the Holmes Community College football coaching staff.

Chance Lovertich announced on Twitter that he would be joining the Bulldogs as the team’s new QB coach.

“I’m blessed to start my career under Coach [Marcus] Wood as the QB coach at Holmes Community College,” Lovertich posted.

A native of Brandon, Lovertich is no stranger to the community college ranks, having played for two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

He then spent one season at the University of South Alabama before playing his final two years at Mississippi State.

The school has yet to make any announcement of the hiring.