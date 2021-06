A former Whippet basketball star is taking over a program in central Mississippi.

Chris Pettit, a 1993 graduate of Kosciusko High School, has been hired as head boys basketball coach at Choctaw County High School.

Pettit will take over at Choctaw County after spending the past five seasons as the head boys and girls basketball coach at Houston High School.

Prior to that, he spent 12 seasons as head coach at North Pontotoc High School.