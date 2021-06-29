Former Whippet hired as new Kosciusko High School baseball coach

Kosciusko High School has hired a former Whippet to lead the baseball team.

Pending board approval, Cole McBride will be the new head baseball coach.

McBride graduated from Kosciusko in 2012 and played baseball for former Whippets head coach Johnathan Jones.

He went on the play baseball at Holmes Community College and Blue Mountain College.

McBride has spent the past two seasons as head coach of the Eupora Eagles.