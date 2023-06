A former Kosciusko Whippets baseball player will take the reigns of the Scott Central program.

Connor Hill was named the team’s head coach following the departure of Coach Kent Lewis.

Hill, a 2013 graduate of Kosciusko High School, has served as Scott Central’s infield and hitting coach for the past five seasons.

Prior to coaching at Scott Central, Hill assisted coach Johnathan Jones at Kosciusko during the 2018 season.