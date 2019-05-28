Former Whippet playing in NJCAA World Series

Photo: prccathletics.com

A former Kosciusko Whippet is playing in the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series.

Jerod Meggs, a 2017 KHS graduate, and his team, the Pearl River Community College Wildcats, are currently 1-1 in World Series play from Oklahoma.

This is the first World Series appearance for the team since 2002.

The top-seeded Wildcats won their first game 8-4 Sunday against Pasco-Hernado State College Sunday. The team dropped Monday’s game 4-2 against Northern Oklahoma College-Enid.

Meggs, who will continue his baseball career at the University of South Alabama following this season, pitched 3 innings of scoreless relief in the game Monday. He recorded four strikeouts and only gave up one hit.

On the season, Meggs has an ERA of 2.04 in 41.1 innings pitched.

The Wildcats will face Pasco-Hernado State College Tuesday at noon in an elimination game.

