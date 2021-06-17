Former Whippet receives 40 under 40 honor in Texas

Former Kosciusko Whippet athlete Jacob Peeler has been named to a “40 under 40” list in Texas.

Peeler, offensive coordinator for the Texas State University football team, received the honor from Dave Campbell.

The list honors the best football coaches in Texas that are under the age of 40.

Peeler was the only non-head coach named to the list.

Read the complete story at txstatebobcats.com.

A 2002 graduate of Kosciusko High School, Peeler played football at Holmes Community College and Louisiana Tech.

His coaching career includes stops at the University of California – Berkeley and Ole Miss.