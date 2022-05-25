Former Whippets baseball/football coach to be inducted into MS Association of Coaches Hall of Fame

Former Kosciusko Whippet coach Jimmy Mitchell has been announced as a 2022 posthumous inductee in the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame.

A native of Tupelo, Mitchell coached football, baseball, golf, powerlifting, and wrestling in his 40-year career.

Following a 3-year coaching stint in Florida, Mitchell returned to Mississippi in 1978, when he became the head baseball coach and assistant football coach at Kosciusko.

During his time in Kosciusko, he won a conference title in baseball (1979), was on staff for two football conference titles (1978 – 1979) and was named named the Mid Mississippi Conference baseball coach of the year in 1978. He remained with the Whippets through 1981.

Notable Whippets that played for Mitchell include Ole Miss and New York Jets receiver Michael Harmon, former Kosciusko High School Athletics Director/head baseball coach Kevin Pullen, and current Kosciusko Ward 3 Alderman Robert Ellis.

“He was a very good man and a very good coach,” said Ellis. “He was really entertaining…but he was a really good fundamentals coach and I thoroughly enjoyed playing for him…”

After leaving Kosciusko, Mitchell would go to coach at Tupelo, Pontotoc, Itawamba AHS, and Corinth.

Coach Mitchell retired from coaching in 2012 and passed away in 2018.

Other inductees in the MAC Class of 2022 Hall of Fame are Willie Collins, Dodd Lee, Shane Montgomery, and Dean Shaw.

Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at a banquet Friday, June 17 in Jackson.

For more information, visit www.mscoaches.com.