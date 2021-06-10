Former Whippets coach to be inducted to into MS Association of Coaches Hall of Fame

Former Kosciusko Whippet coach Bill Ward has been announced as a 2021 inductee in the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame (MAC).

The Ackerman native coached football, girls’ basketball, and track in Mississippi for over 30 years.

Ward came to Kosciusko in 1981 and spent three years as head coach for track and girl’s basketball and assistant coach for football.

Ward left Kosciusko for Pelahatchie, where he remained for 33 years, winning a state football championship in 2001.

In addition to his coaching career, Ward served on the MAC Board of Directors from 2000 – 2013. He served as the board’s Vice President in 2013 – 2014 and President in 2014 – 2015.

Other inductees in the MAC Class of 2021 Hall of Fame are Danny Carlisle, Mike Gavin, Don Hinton, and Anthony Jenkins.

Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at a banquet Friday, June 18 at the Hilton Hotel in Jackson.

For more information, visit www.mscoaches.com.

Picture: Mississippi Association of Coaches.