Former Whippets head coach resigns from current position

Legendary Mississippi High School football coach, and former head coach of the Kosciusko Whippets, Ricky Jo Black has resigned from Jackson Prep.

Black made the announcement over the weekend.

“Without question, the sun shines intensely and favorably on the football program at Jackson Preparatory School, and its roof needs no repairs,” said Black in his resignation letter to Jackson Prep President Lawrence M. Coco, III. “And that’s why I have now decided that it is time for me to move on. I am not retiring; rather, I’m going to look for another roof to repair while the sun is still shining.”

Black began his storied coaching career in his hometown of Ackerman before coming to Kosciusko. He coached the Whippets for 8 seasons from 1972 -1979.

He was head coach for five of those years, compiling a record of 49-6.

In June 2018, he was named the National High School Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year.

Black was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in August 2019.

In his 24 seasons coaching, Black won 13 state championships and amassed a record of 263-43.

Black’s complete resignation letter can be viewed here.

Video: Interview from Black’s MS Sports HOF Induction (August 2019)