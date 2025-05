Two former Kosciusko Whippets have been named to the Homecoming Court at Mississippi Delta Community College.

The school’s Student Government Association announced this week that Javen Mallett has been named Mister Mississippi Delta. Additionally, Corey Fuller was announced as Mister Sophomore.

Both Mallett and Fuller are 2024 graduates of Kosciusko High School and both play football for the MDCC Trojans.