UPDATE: Attala County Sheriff’s Office has stated that Shayanne Gray has been located and is safe! They want to thank everyone that helped to get the word out and for the tips that guided their efforts to succesfully find Shayanne.

Shayanne Gray, 15 years old from Ethel, MS is missing. If you have information regarding the current whereabouts of Shayanne, contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.