The Attala County Self-Help Cooperative will host a Founder’s Day Celebration Saturday, Oct. 15 in Sallis.

A parade will kick off the day’s events beginning at 10:00 am.

Following the parade, there will be a live auction, games, entertainment, and more at the Mt. Olive Multi-Purpose Center.

For more information, call 662-289-6717 or 662-633-8346 or any member of ACSHC