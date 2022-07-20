Four arrested on drug and firearms charges

HomeAttalaFour arrested on drug and firearms charges

Four people are behind bars following a drug bust by the Attala County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a Facebook past, Sergeant Blake Burns and Deputy Brandon Crowson made the arrests Wednesday morning.

The officers recovered 914 grams of marijuana along with other controlled substances, firearms and a large some of cash.

The three suspects arrested were 20-year-old Ken Terrell Bell, 27-year-old Nicholas Deon Bell, 24-year-old Daimonesha Toloereese Cooks, and 29-year-old Tevin Tramane Pitchford.

All four were charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana.

Pitchford was also charged with two separate Possession of a Schedule 1 Narcotic charges and Resisting Arrest for fleeing the scene on foot.

