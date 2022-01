In the State Health Department’s first COVID update since last Friday, the number of new cases across Mississippi totaled 22,456. But the average over the four days was 5,614– nowhere near the record-breaking daily counts we saw last week. Neshoba County had 314 new infections– an average of 78. In Leake County, the four-day total was 162 or about 40 per day. And Attala County saw 81 new cases over the holiday weekend, an average of about 20.