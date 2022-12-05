Four Mississippi teams to play in bowl games

Four football teams in the Magnolia State will play in post season bowls games.

Jackson State is headed to Atlanta play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. The Tigers will take on the Eagles of North Central Carolina.

Also on the 17, Southern Miss face Rice in the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile.

Ole Miss will play in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston on Dec. 28 against Texas Tech.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will take on Illinois on Jan. 2 in The Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa.

—

Schedule/TV/Etc

Celebration Bowl

Jackson State vs. N.C. Central

11 a.m.

ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

LendingTree Bowl

Rice vs. Southern Mississippi

4:45 p.m.

ESPN

Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

Texas Bowl

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

8 p.m.

ESPN

NRG Stadium in Houston

ReliaQuest Bowl

No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois

11 a.m.

ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida