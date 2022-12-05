Four Mississippi teams to play in bowl games

Four football teams in the Magnolia State will play in post season bowls games.
Jackson State is headed to Atlanta play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. The Tigers will take on the Eagles of North Central Carolina.
Also on the 17, Southern Miss face Rice in the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile.
Ole Miss will play in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston on Dec. 28 against Texas Tech.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs will take on Illinois on Jan. 2 in The Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa.
—
Schedule/TV/Etc
Celebration Bowl
Jackson State vs. N.C. Central
11 a.m.
ABC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
LendingTree Bowl
Rice vs. Southern Mississippi
4:45 p.m.
ESPN
Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama
Texas Bowl
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
8 p.m.
ESPN
NRG Stadium in Houston
ReliaQuest Bowl
No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois
11 a.m.
ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida