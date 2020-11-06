Fraud Warning from The Mississippi Department of Employment Security

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security has released a warning about fraud and scamming. MDES has been receiving reports about fraudulent emails circulating which claim to be from USDOL or the Federal Government. These emails refer to unemployment benefits. If you have received an email from [email protected], report it to MDES immediately . You could be a victim of UI Fraud. And By the way, the Federal Government will never contact claimants directly. For more information see below.

Tips to Protect Yourself from Fraud: