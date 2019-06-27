Fred’s in Lexington and Durant to close

Fred’s Inc. has announced it will be closing 49 more stores throughout Mississippi and other southern states.

Local stores included in this round of closings are Lexington, Durant, and Ackerman.

“Fred’s decision to close additional underperforming stores follows a continued evaluation of the Company’s store portfolio, including historical and recent store performance and the timing of lease expirations, among other factors,” the company said in a statement.

Fred’s has closed over 260 stores since the first announcement of closings in April.

Fred’s stores closing in Mississippi include: