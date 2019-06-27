Fred’s Inc. has announced it will be closing 49 more stores throughout Mississippi and other southern states.
Local stores included in this round of closings are Lexington, Durant, and Ackerman.
“Fred’s decision to close additional underperforming stores follows a continued evaluation of the Company’s store portfolio, including historical and recent store performance and the timing of lease expirations, among other factors,” the company said in a statement.
After this third round of closing, Fred’s will have shut the doors to over 300 stores since April.
Fred’s stores closing in Mississippi include:
- Ackerman: 318 N Alford
- Calhoun City: 71 Highway 8 E
- Durant: 33674 Highway 12
- Houston: 905 N Pontotoc St.
- Indianola: 210 Highway 82 W
- Lexington: 301 Yazoo St.
- Macon: 59 Frontage Road
- Mantachie: 67 Watson Drive
- Newton: 304 Northside Drive
- Okolona: 511 W Monroe Ave.
- Pelahatchie: 404 Second St.
- Richton: 403 Front St.
- Rolling Fork: 20917 U.S. 61
- Taylorsville: 402 Pine St.
- Tylertown: 3000 Pike 93 N
- Wiggins: 116 2nd St. S
- Woodville: 211 U.S. Highway 61 S
3 thoughts on “Fred’s stores in Durant and Lexington included in 3rd round of closings”
Gladys TERRY says:
I hope we get to keep ours here in Kosciusko.
Shavonya says:
I hope the Fred’s in Winona and Greenwood don’t close.
Betty says:
The closing of these stores brings back memories of the closing of the W T Grant Stores a few years ago. My husband was a manager at one that closed. He had to find another job….& we moved to a different state…back home to Mississippi !!!The Fred’s Store here in Rolling Fork is closing too.