Free at-home COVID-19 tests – order yours as soon as tomorrow

Beginning tomorrow Wednesday January 19th, you can get free COVID-19 tests delivered to your home.
According to COVIDtests.gov, every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free, and orders should ship in 7-12 days.
It’s not clear at this time if this will be one-time-only or if you will be able to order these at-home tests on a regular basis like weekly or monthly.
Some information listed on the website about the at-home COVID-19 tests available is as follows:
- Rapid antigen at-home tests
- Can be taken anywhere
- Give results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required)
- Work whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms
- Work whether or not you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines
- Are also referred to as self-tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests
Click here to visit the website and order free at-home COVID-19 tests. You can also find information about possible reimbursement for in-store purchases of at-home COVID-19 tests from your insurance company as well as information about free COVID-19 testing sites.