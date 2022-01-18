Free at-home COVID-19 tests – order yours as soon as tomorrow

Beginning tomorrow Wednesday January 19th, you can get free COVID-19 tests delivered to your home.

According to COVIDtests.gov, every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free, and orders should ship in 7-12 days.

It’s not clear at this time if this will be one-time-only or if you will be able to order these at-home tests on a regular basis like weekly or monthly.

Some information listed on the website about the at-home COVID-19 tests available is as follows:

Rapid antigen at-home tests

Can be taken anywhere

Give results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required)

Work whether or not you have COVID-⁠19 symptoms

Work whether or not you are up to date on your COVID-⁠19 vaccines

Are also referred to as self-tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests

Click here to visit the website and order free at-home COVID-19 tests. You can also find information about possible reimbursement for in-store purchases of at-home COVID-19 tests from your insurance company as well as information about free COVID-19 testing sites.