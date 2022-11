The Attala County Library is holding a free health screening.

The program is set for Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Beginning at 1:00 pm, Dr. Brady Richardson will have give tips on how to control blood sugar.

From 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm, you can stop by for a blood pressure of diabetes screening.

For more information, contact the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.