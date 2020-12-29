Free Covid-19 Testing Available Today at Attala County Health Dept – Must Pre-Screen

Free Covid-19 testing is available at the Attala County Department of Health today. According to the MSDH testing hours are 11:00am-6pm. However, before visiting a county health department or other testing site, you must first be screened by speaking with a UMMC clinician to determine your likelihood of COVID-19 infection or exposure. This can be done by calling 601-496-7200 or completing the UMMC COVID-19 online patient Screening form. If the clinician determines that your likelihood of infection is high, you will receive an appointment for drive-through testing.

*College and University students, faculty or staff child care facility workers will be tested for free without symptoms or exposure but must make an appointment.

Attala County Health Department

999 Martin Luther King Drive

Kosciusko MS 39090

