Free COVID-19 testing coming to Attala County

University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health are providing free Covid-19 testing Monday in Attala County.

Testing will be held at the Attala County Coliseum.

To schedule an appointment, contact 601-496-7200 or register with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html

During screening, a clinician will ask a few questions to determine the person’s risk of having the virus. Those at high risk will receive a next-day appointment for drive-through testing. Those deemed not at high risk may be given instructions for self-care at home.

People with an appointment should plan to arrive on time. Only people with an appointment will be tested. People will stay in their vehicles and providers wearing protective gear will come to the car window. The provider will insert a long, naso-pharyngeal swab deep into the nose of the person being tested, similar to a flu test. The specimen they retrieve will go to UMMC for