Free Covid-19 Testing Today In Attala, Neshoba and Winston – Must Pre-Screen

Free Covid-19 testing is available today at the Attala, Neshoba, and Winston County Health Departments. How before getting tested you must first be screened by speaking with a UMMC clinician to determine your likelihood of COVID-19 infection or exposure. This can be done by calling 601-496-7200 or completing the UMMC COVID-19 online patient Screening form.

*College and University students, faculty or staff child care facility workers will be tested for free without symptoms or exposure but must make an appointment.

Attala and Neshoba and Winston County continue to have mask mandates.

Attala County Health Department

999 Martin Luther King Drive

Kosciusko MS 39090

Neshoba County Health Department

1014 Holland Avenue

Philadelphia, MS 3935

Winston County Health Dept

95 Vance Street

Louisville, MS 39339

