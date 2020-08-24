Free Covid Testing For Teachers Begins Today for Several Counties Including Attala

Mississippi will begin free coronavirus testing for K-12 teachers today that will rotate to various health departments throughout the state during the next few weeks.

The first round of testing will be available at Tallahatchie – Charleston, Alcorn, Attala, Chickasaw – Houston, Copiah, Newton, Adams and George county health departments.

Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary

. Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson.

Testing is also available at any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and the Mississippi National Guard. (AP)

Attala County Health Department

999 Martin Luther King Drive

Kosciusko MS 39090

Map

Phone: 662-289-2351

Drive Thru Testing Today, August 24th

*********************************************

MONDAY, AUGUST 24TH

Tallahatchie (Charleston)

Alcorn

Attala

Chickasaw (Houston)

Copiah

Newton

Adams

George

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

Tunica

Holmes

Choctaw

Yazoo

Clarke

Lauderdale

Amite

Pontotoc

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

Grenada

Lafayette

Sunflower (Indianola)

Noxubee

Rankin

Wilkinson

Greene

Hancock

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

Yalobusha

Marshall

Leflore

Oktibbeha

Warren

Scott

Franklin

Lamar

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

Tate

Union

Montgomery

Lowndes

Claiborne

Smith

Franklin

Lamar

Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and the Famer’s Market, and testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.