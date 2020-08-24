Home » Local » Free Covid Testing For Teachers Begins Today for Several Counties Including Attala

Free Covid Testing For Teachers Begins Today for Several Counties Including Attala

Posted on

Mississippi will begin free coronavirus testing for K-12 teachers today that will rotate to various health departments throughout the state during the next few weeks.

The first round of testing will be available at Tallahatchie – Charleston, Alcorn, Attala, Chickasaw – Houston, Copiah, Newton, Adams and George county health departments.

Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary

. Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson.

Testing is also available at any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and the Mississippi National Guard. (AP)

 

Attala County Health Department

999 Martin Luther King Drive
Kosciusko MS 39090
Map

Phone: 662-289-2351
Drive Thru Testing Today, August 24th

MONDAY, AUGUST 24TH

  • Tallahatchie (Charleston)
  • Alcorn
  • Attala
  • Chickasaw (Houston)
  • Copiah
  • Newton
  • Adams
  • George

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

  • Tunica
  • Holmes
  • Choctaw
  • Yazoo
  • Clarke
  • Lauderdale
  • Amite
  • Pontotoc

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

  • Grenada
  • Lafayette
  • Sunflower (Indianola)
  • Noxubee
  • Rankin
  • Wilkinson
  • Greene
  • Hancock

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

  • Yalobusha
  • Marshall
  • Leflore
  • Oktibbeha
  • Warren
  • Scott
  • Franklin
  • Lamar

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

  • Tate
  • Union
  • Montgomery
  • Lowndes
  • Claiborne
  • Smith
  • Franklin
  • Lamar

