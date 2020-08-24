Free Covid Testing For Teachers Begins Today for Several Counties Including Attala

Mississippi will begin free coronavirus testing for K-12 teachers today that will rotate to various health departments throughout the state during the next few weeks.
The first round of testing will be available at Tallahatchie – Charleston, Alcorn, Attala, Chickasaw – Houston, Copiah, Newton, Adams and George county health departments.
Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary
. Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson.
Testing is also available at any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and the Mississippi National Guard. (AP)
Attala County Health Department
999 Martin Luther King Drive
Kosciusko MS 39090
Phone: 662-289-2351
Drive Thru Testing Today, August 24th
MONDAY, AUGUST 24TH
- Tallahatchie (Charleston)
- Alcorn
- Attala
- Chickasaw (Houston)
- Copiah
- Newton
- Adams
- George
TUESDAY, AUGUST 25
- Tunica
- Holmes
- Choctaw
- Yazoo
- Clarke
- Lauderdale
- Amite
- Pontotoc
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26
- Grenada
- Lafayette
- Sunflower (Indianola)
- Noxubee
- Rankin
- Wilkinson
- Greene
- Hancock
THURSDAY, AUGUST 27
- Yalobusha
- Marshall
- Leflore
- Oktibbeha
- Warren
- Scott
- Franklin
- Lamar
FRIDAY, AUGUST 28
- Tate
- Union
- Montgomery
- Lowndes
- Claiborne
- Smith
- Franklin
- Lamar
Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and the Famer’s Market, and testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.