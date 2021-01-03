Free Covid testing on Monday

Free Covid-19 testing will be available in Attala County Monday.

The testing will be at the Attala County Department of Health from 11:00am-6pm. However, before visiting a county health department or other testing site, you must first be screened by speaking with a UMMC clinician to determine your likelihood of COVID-19 infection or exposure.

This can be done by calling 601-496-7200 or completing the UMMC COVID-19 online patient Screening form. If the clinician determines that your likelihood of infection is high, you will receive an appointment for drive-through testing.

The Attala County Health Department is located at 999 Martin Luther King Drive.