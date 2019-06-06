Free legal clinics set for Attala and other central MS counties

The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project (MVLP) and the Sixth Chancery District in Mississippi are hosting three (3) free family law legal clinics to assist low income residents with their uncontested family law matters. Individuals will receive legal court documents prepared by licensed Mississippi attorneys and legal advice on irreconcilable differences divorce, emancipation, guardianship and name change cases. Participants can also secure a simple will. The clinics will be held in the following counties:

Neshoba and Kemper Counties – June 7, 2019, 9 a.m. (Neshoba County Courthouse, 401 Beacon Street, Philadelphia, MS)

Attala and Carroll Counties – June 21, 2019, 9 a.m. (Attala County Chancery Building, 230 W. Washington St., Kosciusko, MS)

Choctaw and Winston Counties – June 28, 2019, 9 a.m. (Winston County Courthouse, 115 South Court Ave., Louisville, MS)

The legal clinics are open to the public; however, interested participants must register online at https://www.mvlp.net/pro-se-legal-clinic-schedule/ or contact MVLP at 601-882-5001 or BJ Morrow at 601-656-1881 or [email protected] to find out if they are eligible for services and to schedule an appointment.

The legal clinics are pro se clinics, meaning the individuals who attend and receive services from the attorneys are empowered to handle their legal matters in court on their own. The clinics are designed to assist self-represented litigants in preparing to go to court. MVLP has assisted more than 200 litigants a year through the pro se legal clinics. In 2018, MVLP served approximately 1,700 Mississippi residents through referrals, direct representation, advice and legal clinics.

For more information on MVLP or the legal clinics, please contact 601-882-5001 or visit www.mvlp.org.