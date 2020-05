Free sports physicals will be available in Kosciusko next week.

Athletes who haven’t had a physical or have an expired physical are eligible.

Physicals will be available Tuesday, May 26 – Friday, May 29 from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm at Kosciusko Medical Clinic.

An appointment must be set prior to visiting the clinic.

A parent of guardian must bring the student to the appointment.

Athletes who aren’t sure if they need a physical, should contact their coach.