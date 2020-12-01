Freeze Warning In Effect Tonight and Tomorrow Morning

A Freeze Warning is in effect. NOAA and MEMA released an announcement stating that a Freeze Alert Warning is in effect from 9pm tonight until 10am Tuesday. Expected are several hours of sub-freezing temperatures covering southern and central Mississippi counties in our region including Attala, Leake, Neshoba and Winston. You are advised to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing. details below.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY… *

WHAT…Several hours of sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 to 26 degrees are expected. *

WHERE…Northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and central and southern portions of Mississippi. *

WHEN…From 9 PM this evening through 10 AM CST Tuesday. *

IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Similarly cold temperatures are expected again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning around the region.