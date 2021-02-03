French Camp football player signs with BIG 10 school

Source: Jason Crowder-WFCA

A football player from French Camp is headed to the Big 10.

CJ Johnson announced Wednesday that he plans to play for Northwestern University.

As a 4.0 student with a 35 score on the ACT, Johnson received a number of offers from schools throughout the country.

Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Florida State, Penn State, Syracuse, Virginia, and Memphis were just a few of the schools hoping to sign the talented athlete.

Johnson originally committed to play for the United States Naval Academy, but reopened his recruitment in January with a letter that made headlines across the college football world.