Friday in Attala – House Fire and Multiple Crashes

Friday, December 2, 2022

6:14 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to Attala Rd 3111/N Union Rd regarding a male causing a disturbance.

12:09 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a man panhandling outside Dollar Tree.

12:29 p.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 35 near Knox Rd. Two people were reported to be injured.

1:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to the parking lot of Kangaroo Crossing on Hwy 12 for a two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.

1:14 p.m. – Attala Central Fire Department, Sallis Volunteers, and EMS were dispatched to a house fire on Attala Road 4213. The fire was quickly extinguished. One person was checked out by EMS for smoke inhalation.