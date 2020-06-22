Friday night shooting in Kosciusko could be retaliation for gas station shooting

A shooting at a home in Kosciusko Friday night could be retaliation for a previous shooting on Thursday.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew said over 30 rounds were fired at a home on Taylor Street around 11:30 pm Friday.

Dew said it appears two different weapons were used during the shooting: a .223 and a 7.62×39.

No one was injured during the shooting, but a relative of Dennis Horton II was inside the home.

Horton was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault Friday for the Exxon Blue Sky shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

Dew said his office is following up on a few leads in connection with the shooting.