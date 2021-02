While the wintry precipitation has gone, dangerously cold temperatures will still impact central Mississippi the next few nights.

In the BreezyNews coverage area, lows overnight Thursday will be in low 20s.

Friday night’s temperatures are expected to be even lower across the region.

Because of the subfreezing temperatures, the ice on the roads will likely be around through the weekend.

Temperatures will reach the upper 40s on Saturday.

Continue to monitor BreezyNews.com for weather updates.