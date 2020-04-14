From The Desk of Governor Tate Reeves

On Easter Sunday, we saw savage storms across the state. We are still in the response phase. We are just beginning the work of damage assessment. Numbers will go up. That said, here’s what we know so far:

At least 11 Mississippians lost their lives from these horrific tornadoes. Injury numbers will soon go up dramatically.

There were 12 or more tornadoes last night in our state—affecting almost every region. Two followed the same long, destructive, deadly path through south Mississippi.