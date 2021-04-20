Fully Engulfed House Fire in Sallis

1:24 am – Attala County Deputies were called to a home on Hwy. 14 West due to someone trespassing.

10:08 am – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm on South Natchez Street.

11:27 am– Kosciusko Police were called to Sonic due to a public disturbance.

11:41 am – Kosciusko Police were called to a one car accident in front of Subway. No injuries reported.

12:29 pm – Attala Central Fire, Sallis Volunteers and Ethel Volunteers were called to a house fire near the intersection of Hwy. 12 West and County Road 4167. When firefighters arrived on scene the house was fully engulfed in flames. No injuries reported.

1:17 pm – Attala County Depuites responded to a residential alarm at Attala Road 5016.