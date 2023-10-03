Gabrielle Hopkins joins Holmes CC Grenada faculty

Gabrielle Hopkins of Greenwood has joined the academic on instructor staff on the Holmes Community College Grenada Campus.

The Piney Woods High graduate holds a bachelor’s in psychology with a minor in pre-medicine from Tougaloo College as well as a master’s in clinical psychology with a minor in forensic science from Capella University.

Prior to Holmes, Hopkins worked five years teaching chemistry for the Greenwood Consolidated School District. She is an active member of New Green Grove Church of Faith and the Mississippi’s Association of Education. Her hobbies include reading, swimming, gardening and being a full-time mother.

Hopkins and her husband, Kenneth, have been married for eight years and have two children, Kenneth II (10) and Benjamin (4). They are expecting twins in November.

“I believe that all things are possible through Christ,” Hopkins said. “I know that He has placed me here at Holmes for a purpose, and I am eager to do His will. My passion for helping others and desire to see the students grow beyond the classroom inspires me to create an atmosphere that inspires hope, kindles the imagination and infuses a love for learning. Holmes has provided a foundation to build on. I am grateful to add to this growing and loving environment.”