Gas in Mississippi Now Averaging Below $4

After staying above $4 a gallon for ten weeks, the average price for gas in Mississippi dropped Thursday to $3.98. AAA says only Texas, South Carolina and Georgia have cheaper gas. The auto club says, in Attala County, the average price is now $3.92. But Leake and Neshoba counties are still averaging between $4.05 and $4.06.
Upcoming Events
Kosciusko Superintendent Meet & GreetMon, Jul 25 at 4:30pm
Kosciusko School District Head Office
Back-to-School BashTue, Aug 2 at 6:00pm
Renasant Bank Parking Lot
Exhibit Hall and Wildlife ExpoTue, Aug 16 at 2:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Senior DayFri, Aug 19 at 8:30am
Attala County Coliseum