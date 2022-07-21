Gas in Mississippi Now Averaging Below $4

HomeLocalGas in Mississippi Now Averaging Below $4

After staying above $4 a gallon for ten weeks, the average price for gas in Mississippi dropped Thursday to $3.98.   AAA says only Texas, South Carolina and Georgia have cheaper gas.  The auto club says, in Attala County, the average price is now $3.92.  But Leake and Neshoba counties are still averaging between $4.05 and $4.06.

