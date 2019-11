At 5:00 pm Kosciusko Police, Atmos along with City Fire responded to Dollar General on Veteran’s Memorial Drive for the smell of gas.

When Emergency personnel arrived on scene they notified dispatch that there was a strong smell of natural gas inside the building.

After a short investigation the source of the leak was found to be coming from one of the roof units.

Gas was cut off to the location until repairs could be made.

No injuries were reported.

All units cleared at 5:39 pm.