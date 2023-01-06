Gas Leak on Goodman, Field House Break-In, and More in Attala

Thursday, January 5, 2022

3:25 a.m. – Attala Central Fire Dept, Sallis Volunteers, and EMS were dispatched to a residence on Attala Rd 4126 for a house fire. Read more on that here.

8:49 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Landrum Field to the new field house when someone reported that someone broke into the box stand.

9:47 a.m. – Kosciusko Fire Dept and ATMOS dispatched to a residence on Goodman St for a gas leak. An area of the road was blocked off for the majority of the morning and afternoon while ATMOS worked on the issue.

1:55 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Myers Rd.

At 3:10 p.m., a woman called from the Walmart parking saying that her vehicle had been hit and that she was blocking the culprit trying to leave the scene. While officers were still en route, the situation deteriorated into a disturbance with reported cursing and screaming.

At 3:46 p.m., a manager at Fair Propane on Highway 12 east requested an officer when a person driving a camper tore the awning off.

At 8:10 p.m., there was a report of shots fired and hitting a house on west Adams Street. Read more on that here.