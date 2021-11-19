Gas Poured on a Holmes County House

PICKENS, Miss.–Imagine finding out that your neighbor has poured gasoline all the way down your driveway, up on your porch and is threatening to light a match. That’s why Delorine Edwards, of Pickens, called police last Thursday.

She told WLBT-TV she found out what had happened from her neighbor.

“Gas was from the end of the road, up my sidewalk, up the steps, my front porch, even my fall wreath had gas on it,” she said.

Pickens Police Chief Joe Davis told WLBT Jamie Thompson was arrested and charged with attempted arson and trespassing, both misdemeanors.

Edwards said she is still afraid because the charges likely won’t land her neighbor in prison and she is not eligible for a restraining order because it’s not a domestic situation.