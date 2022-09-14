Gas Price Drop in Mississippi Forecast to Continue, Unless….

Montgomery County could become the next in Mississippi– and the only county in this part of the state– to see gas prices averaging less than $3 a gallon soon. And it may not be too much longer before the average price statewide drops below $3. AAA’s Don Redman says lower prices are what we usually see as the demand for gas falls after Labor Day. And with crude oil prices down and the Gulf of Mexico quiet so far this hurricane season, there’s nothing at the moment to prevent pump prices from continuing their slow but steady decline through the fall. But Redman says a storm in the Gulf could change all that– at least in the short term. AAA says gas is averaging $3.14 in Mississippi. And on Thursday’s newscast, we’ll tell you how that compares with other states.