Gas Price Record In Mississippi Broken Again

For the second time in two months, gas prices in Mississippi have hit an all-time high. AAA says the average price statewide has climbed about two cents since Thursday to just under $4.02. That’s about half a cent above the previous record that was set in March. While today is the first time the statewide price has gone above $4 since the March spike, local prices were already higher than that. Attala County’s average price went past the $4 mark last week and Leake and Neshoba counties followed suit earlier this week. The auto club says Attala is now at $4.05, Neshoba is just under $4.05 and Leake is at $4.04. Last week, Attala had the third-highest gas prices in Mississippi. Now, AAA says there are 22 counties where gas is more expensive.