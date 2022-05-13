HomeLocalGas Price Record In Mississippi Broken Again

Gas Price Record In Mississippi Broken Again

For the second time in two months, gas prices in Mississippi have hit an all-time high.   AAA says the average price statewide has climbed about two cents since Thursday to just under $4.02.  That’s about half a cent above the previous record that was set in March.   While today is the first time the statewide price has gone above $4 since the March spike, local prices were already higher than that.  Attala County’s average price went past the $4 mark last week and Leake and Neshoba counties followed suit earlier this week.  The auto club says Attala is now at $4.05, Neshoba is just under $4.05 and Leake is at $4.04.  Last week, Attala had the third-highest gas prices in Mississippi.  Now, AAA says there are 22 counties where gas is more expensive.

