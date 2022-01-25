Home » Local » Gas Prices Climb But Attala Is Still The Lowest

Even though gas prices in Attala County have climbed an average of nine cents a gallon in the past week, it’s still cheaper to fill up there than in any other county in Mississippi.  AAA says the average price in Attala countywide is now about $2.84—more than 13 cents below the statewide average.  The auto club says Jasper, Jones and Simpson are the only other Mississippi counties where gas is averaging under $2.90.  The average gas price in Leake County has climbed more than four cents to $3.02.  Pump prices in Neshoba County, which were already pretty high, haven’t moved much in the past week, with the average still around $3.00.

