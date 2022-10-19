HomeLocalGas Prices Continue Slow Fall After Last Week’s Peak

Gas Prices Continue Slow Fall After Last Week’s Peak

It always happens this way.   Gas prices come down more slowly than they go up.  AAA says the average price statewide has dropped only about a penny and a half since the October price spike peaked last Friday.   Gas is averaging around $3.32 in Mississippi, about 26 cents higher than what we were paying at the first of the month. The average gas price in Neshoba County is on pace with the statewide figure but is about four cents higher in Leake County—and a dime higher in Attala County.

