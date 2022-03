There are some exceptions– but gas prices across Mississippi are edging downward. AAA says the average price statewide today is $3.95, about a penny less than Thursday. The auto club says Attala County has seen its average price drop by twice as much to $3.92. Leake and Neshoba counties are both around $4.01. That’s no change in Leake and actually about a one-cent increase in Neshoba.