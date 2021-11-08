Home » Attala » Gas Prices Expected to Drop in Central Mississippi, But Not A Lot

Gas Prices Expected to Drop in Central Mississippi, But Not A Lot

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–You may be paying a little less for gas in central Mississippi this week. The state average has already dropped to $3.06 per gallon.

“Last week saw oil prices briefly fall back under $80 for the first time in weeks. While it wasn’t enough to provide much relief last week, we should see small declines this week, thanks to the corresponding drop in wholesale gasoline prices,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

DeHaan explained that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, met last week and decided that they would increase oil production by about 400,000 barrels, which was expected. They declined to go any further.

So, although they are increasing production, it’s no more than expected and that increase is slight in the grand scheme, and it doesn’t mean a huge drop in prices.

But, that drop below $80 per barrel for oil, although brief, will mean you’ll get a little bit of relief.

That means gas prices go a little lower, for a little bit of relief. It’s under three bucks now at at least one station in Philadelphia, although most of the stations reporting in have it at $3.09. It may take a little while for the lower prices to trickle down to central Mississippi. At least one station in Kosciusko has it for $3.09 and it’s $3.09 on the interstate at Pickens.

