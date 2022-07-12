Gas Prices in Attala County– From One Extreme to the Other

In a week’s time, Attala County has gone from being one of the most expensive places in Mississippi to buy gas to one of the cheapest. AAA says with prices at some stations now less than $4, the countywide average in Attala has dropped to just under $4.02, down more than 43 cents since July 5th. Only eight other counties in the state have a lower average price. The price drops have been smaller in other parts of the local area. The auto club says gas is averaging $4.24 in Leake County and $4.25 in Neshoba County, down 10 to 15 cents in the past week.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Night on NatchezThu, Jul 14 at 5:00pm
Renasant Bank Parking Lot
Kosciusko Superintendent Meet & GreetMon, Jul 25 at 4:30pm
Kosciusko School District Head Office
Back-to-School BashTue, Aug 2 at 6:00pm
Renasant Bank Parking Lot
Exhibit Hall and Wildlife ExpoTue, Aug 16 at 2:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Senior DayFri, Aug 19 at 8:30am
Attala County Coliseum