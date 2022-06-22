Gas Prices In Leake And Neshoba Move Closer To State Average

The average gas price in Neshoba County has dropped almost four cents since Tuesday and Leake County has seen a smaller decrease as both counties fall in line with what gas is selling for in other parts of Mississippi. AAA says, in Leake County, the average price of $4.48 is only a penny higher than the statewide average and in Neshoba County, it’s about three cents higher at $4.50. But the auto club says gas in Attala County is still averaging $4.66– no change from Tuesday– and the county remains one of the most expensive places in the state to fill up your car.
