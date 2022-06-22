Gas Prices In Leake And Neshoba Move Closer To State Average

HomeLocalGas Prices In Leake And Neshoba Move Closer To State Average

The average gas price in Neshoba County has dropped almost four cents since Tuesday and Leake County has seen a smaller decrease as both counties fall in line with what gas is selling for in other parts of Mississippi.   AAA says, in Leake County, the average price of $4.48 is only a penny higher than the statewide average and in Neshoba County, it’s about three cents higher at $4.50.  But the auto club says gas in Attala County is still averaging $4.66– no change from Tuesday– and the county remains one of the most expensive places in the state to fill up your car.

