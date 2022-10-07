Gas Prices in MS Rising Quickly

Gas prices across Mississippi have jumped an average of 15 cents since Monday. Last week there were 13 counties with an average price of less than $3.00. Now there are none. AAA said the statewide average Friday morning was about $3.20. Locally, the auto club said gas was up an average of 12 cents this week in Leake and Neshoba counties and about 14 cents in Attala County.
