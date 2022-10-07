HomeLocalGas Prices in MS Rising Quickly

Gas Prices in MS Rising Quickly

by

Gas prices across Mississippi have jumped an average of 15 cents since Monday.   Last week there were 13 counties with an average price of less than $3.00.  Now there are none.  AAA said the statewide average Friday morning was about $3.20.  Locally, the auto club said gas was up an average of 12 cents this week in Leake and Neshoba counties and about 14 cents in Attala County.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Grass Fire on Hwy 19 Near Possumneck Threatens Building and Gas Tanks

MS Guard Wraps Up Hurricane Mission in Florida

Biggest Gas Price Jump Since June in MS

First West Nile Death in MS in Five Years

Authorities Respond Quickly to Medical Situation

Average Gas Price in MS Up For the First Time Since June