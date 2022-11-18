Gas Prices Keep Falling, Neshoba the Cheapest Locally

Gas prices have dropped below $3 a gallon in some parts of Mississippi. AAA says Panola County has the lowest countywide average price, right around 3 bucks. The statewide average has fallen to around $3.16. Locally, Neshoba County continues to offer the best bargains at the pumps. Gas there is averaging around $3.15 but some drivers have been paying less than $3. The auto club says it’s a good bit more expensive in Leake and Attala counties where the average price is running from around ten cents to as much as 20 cents above the statewide figure.