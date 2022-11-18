Gas Prices Keep Falling, Neshoba the Cheapest Locally

HomeLocalGas Prices Keep Falling, Neshoba the Cheapest Locally

Gas prices have dropped below $3 a gallon in some parts of Mississippi.  AAA says Panola County has the lowest countywide average price, right around 3 bucks.  The statewide average has fallen to around $3.16.  Locally, Neshoba County continues to offer the best bargains at the pumps.  Gas there is averaging around $3.15 but some drivers have been paying less than $3.  The auto club says it’s a good bit more expensive in Leake and Attala counties where the average price is running from around ten cents to as much as 20 cents above the statewide figure.

