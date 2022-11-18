Gas Prices Keep Falling, Neshoba the Cheapest Locally

Gas prices have dropped below $3 a gallon in some parts of Mississippi. AAA says Panola County has the lowest countywide average price, right around 3 bucks. The statewide average has fallen to around $3.16. Locally, Neshoba County continues to offer the best bargains at the pumps. Gas there is averaging around $3.15 but some drivers have been paying less than $3. The auto club says it’s a good bit more expensive in Leake and Attala counties where the average price is running from around ten cents to as much as 20 cents above the statewide figure.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Dave BarnesSat, Nov 19 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Merry MarketplaceSun, Nov 20 at 1:00pm
Kosciusko Attala Partnership
McCool Annual Tree LightingSat, Nov 26 at 5:30pm
Main Street, McCool
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Holmes Community College Carols of ChristmasThu, Dec 1 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Mockingbird Music Series – Steve Azar at The Guitar AcademyThu, Dec 1 at 7:00pm
The Guitar Academy