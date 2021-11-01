Gas Prices Likely to Stay Close to Where They Are Now

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–Mississippi’s average for a gallon of regular is at $3.08 per gallon and Gasbuddy’s Patrick DeHaan says it’s may go down a few cents, but very likely will stay within that range for a while.

“Gas prices are likely to greatly slow their recent ascent, and we could even see some small declines in the week ahead,” said DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis.

OPEC is meeting this week and if they do not increase oil production, the supply will stay the same and so will gas prices.

“OPEC is planning to meet next week, and while it doesn’t seem likely there will be any boost in oil output, its meeting and comments could easily drive the market up or down. The odds remain high that gas prices will remain near today’s elevated levels going into the holidays, barring additional OPEC supply,” said DeHaan.

According to GasBuddy data, weekly US gasoline demand fell for the second straight week by 0.3%, but was at the four week average. pic.twitter.com/CiLeBP3VDs — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) October 31, 2021

Most stations reporting in Philadelphia, Monday morning, had it for $3.09, though one station was selling a gallon of regular at $3.33. In Carthage the one station reporting in on Gasbuddy had it for $3.11. In Kosciusko, one station reporting in at $3.19 per gallon. It was $3.09 out on the interstate at Pickens.